Nickerson Scholarship Concert

The Richard Nickerson Scholarship Concert featuring the Windham High School choral program and its alumni will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the high school.

The concert will benefit the Nickerson scholarship, which is awarded annually to a WHS student planning to make choral music a part of their college experience.

Alumni will performing Saturday include Libby McBride, Aiden Day, Emma Chasse, Tori Leavitt, Ellie Joseph, Sophie Koutalakis, Jennifer Michaud, Anna Giroux, and Georgia Noonan.

Admission to the show is by a suggested $20 donation at the door or online at bit.ly/nickersonscholarshipdonation.

Reaching for the stars

The Windham Parks and Recreation department is hosting an out-of-this-world excursion to the Southworth Planetarium at the University of Southern Maine in Portland to take a look at some images from the Hubble Space Telescope from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The trip includes lunch at the Cracker Barrel. The cost per person is $15. Lunch is not included in the fee. For more information, contact Windham Parks and Recreation at 892-1905.

Discounted Globetrotter tickets available

Now’s your chance to pick up some discounted tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters in action as they take on the Washington Generals at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Tickets are available through the Windham Parks and Recreation department. Tickets are $35 – normally at $42-plus. Don’t miss this opportunity to observe some amazing basketball skills coupled with athletic comedy. Ticket sales close on Jan. 15, so order soon by calling Parks and Rec at 892-1905 or going to windhamme.myrec.com.

Youth lacrosse coaches needed

Windham Youth Lacrosse is looking for coaches for the 2024 season. Open positions include grades 3-4 girls’ head and assistant coaches, 5-6 girls’ assistant coach, 7-8 girls’ head coach, 3-4 boys’ assistant coach and boys’ K-2 assistant coach.

There’s no need to know everything about lacrosse to apply. There will be resources to help a coach with any experience get up to speed. For more information about applying, go to windhamlacrosse.com or facebook.com/WindhamYouthLAX.

