HOUSTON — Five-time All-Star and World Series champion Michael Brantley announced his retirement Friday after 15 MLB seasons.

The outfielder already has his next job lined up, too: coaching Little League.

“I have young kids, and now it’s time to be a dad, first and foremost,” Brantley told MLB.com. “It’s time for me to be home 24/7, watch my kids grow up and not miss important milestones.”

Brantley leaves with a .298 career batting average during 10 years in Cleveland and five more in Houston. He hit 129 home runs with 720 RBIs and 125 stolen bases in 1,445 regular-season games. He hit .283 over 62 postseason games, including .327 in two World Series with the Astros.

The 36-year-old Brantley was a free agent this winter. He was limited to 15 regular-season games in 2023, returning to play for the final month after a lengthy recovery from a shoulder injury and subsequent surgery. Before his return in late August, he had not played in the majors since June 26, 2022.

In 2008, Brantley was sent from Milwaukee to Cleveland to complete the trade that sent left-hander CC Sabathia to the Brewers. He made his debut in Cleveland the following season and played there through the 2018 season. He then signed with Houston, where he was on hand to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy in 2022.

TRADES: Outfielder Mitch Haniger is returning to the Seattle Mariners after being acquired from the San Francisco Giants on Friday along with right-hander Anthony DeSclafani and $6 million in exchange for left-hander Robbie Ray in a trade of underperforming players coming off injuries.

The Mariners also sent base-stealing infielder José Caballero to the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Luke Raley.

Haniger spent 2017-22 with Seattle, then left to sign a $43.5 million, three-year contract with the Giants. He hit a career-low .209 with six homers and 28 RBI last year, a season interrupted when he broke his right forearm when hit by a pitch from the Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty on June 13.

DeSclafani, 33, was 4-8 with a 4.88 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance last year. He was on the injured list from July 3-17 because of right shoulder fatigue and didn’t pitch after July 23 because of a right elbow flexor strain.

Ray, 32, pitched 3 1/3 innings against Cleveland last March 31, then went on the injured list the next day and had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repair on May 3.

• The St. Louis Cardinals acquired right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Richie Palacios.

YANKEES: Right-hander Cody Poteet agreed Friday to a one-year contract with New York, which is seeking to replenish its staff after sending four pitchers to San Diego in the trade to acquire slugger Juan Soto.

Poteet had Tommy John surgery with Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister on Aug. 17, 2022, while with Miami, then refused an outright assignment after the season and elected to become a free agent.

METS: Center fielder Harrison Bader and the New York Mets finalized a $10.5 million, one-year contract on Friday.

Bader gets a $1 million signing bonus payable within 60 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office and a $9.5 million salary.

• Infielder Diego Castillo was claimed by the Mets off waivers from Arizona.

WHITE SOX: Chicago got some help for its young pitching staff on Friday, agreeing to a $4.25 million, one-year contract with veteran catcher Martín Maldonado.

The 37-year-old Maldonado will make $4 million this year, and there is a $4 million club option for 2025 that includes a $250,000 buyout. Infielder Zach Remillard was designated for assignment to make room for Maldonado on Chicago’s roster.

CUBS: Chicago claimed catcher Brian Serven off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Friday and also agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Colten Brewer that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training.

BREWERS: Catcher Austin Nola has agreed to a minor league deal with Milwaukee that includes an invitation to major league spring training.

ROCKIES: Colorado agreed to one-year contracts with right-handed pitcher Dakota Hudson and catcher Jacob Stallings.

