Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has confirmed the national group No Labels as a qualified political party in Maine, meaning the group will be able to participate in the June primaries and November general election.

Bellows announced the decision Friday, saying the party had submitted paperwork triggering a review of the number of party enrollees, and the review found No Labels had at least the required 5,000 voters enrolled to qualify for participation in the June 11 primary elections.

As of Tuesday, there were approximately 9,423 Maine voters enrolled in the No Labels Party, according to a news release from the Maine Department of the Secretary of State.

The qualified party status also means that No Labels will have ballot access for the general election in November, the department said.

No Label’s road to qualified party status was marked by confusion last year as the group tried to gather the necessary signatures from voters who wanted to enroll.

In May, Bellows sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group’s director of ballot access, saying some voters felt misled and confused, thinking they were merely signing a petition when they were actually being asked to change their party enrollment.

About 800 Maine voters rescinded their enrollment after Bellows sent letters to nearly 7,000 people who had agreed to change their party affiliation to enroll in No Labels, telling them how to unenroll if they did not understand what they had signed and did not intend to change parties.

Bellows said in September that No Labels had since taken steps to make sure voters understood what they were signing.

