WESTBROOK – Dominic M. Distasio, Sr., 78, passed away at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on Dec. 30, 2023. He was born in Portland, a son of Louis and Louise (Dorazio) Distasio.

Dominic grew up mostly on Munjoy Hill in Portland where he made many lifelong friends. He attended schools in Japan, Germany, France, Arkansas and New Jersey. He graduated from Portland High School. After graduating, he worked various jobs before enlisting in the United States Army. He served proudly in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars. He was fortunate to form lifelong friendships under such harrowing circumstances with his, “brothers in combat”. He was a reservist in the Coast Guard and the Navy.

Dominic worked for the U.S. Postal Service where he was a letter carrier. He retired and began working for Harmon’s & Barton’s Florist for several years delivering flowers, a job he loved because it “made people happy”.

He was a lifetime member of the Italian Heritage Center, the Elks Lodge, #188, VFW and Purple Heart Organization.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Samuel and Louis Distasio, Jr.; nephew, Louis Distasio, III; and sister, Camilla Barker.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Nicholas Distasio of Westbrook; sons Dominic Distasio, Jr. of Westbrook, Anthony Distasio (Patty) of Gray; grandchildren, Hannah (Jordan) Gaudreau and Michael Distasio, both of Gorham; sisters Nancy Wildes of Falmouth, Mary Ann (Willis) Moore of Portland, brothers James (Rena) Distasio of Biddeford and Jerry Distasio of Westbrook. He is also survived by many beloved nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine/Gosnell Memorial and the staff at Portland VA Clinic for years of excellent care, support and compassion.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8 at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Dominic’s online guest book.

If desired, donations in his memory may be made to

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074