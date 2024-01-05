RAYMOND – Richard A. “Dick” Doyle, 70, of Raymond, passed away on Dec. 26, 2023, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

The son of the late Richard A. “Dick” and Betty M. (Grover) Doyle, Dick grew up in Portland. He was the beloved husband of Janet Berard Doyle; the loving father of Melissa A. Luetje of Freeport (and her husband Joseph Edward “Ed” Luetje, Jr. ), and Erika J. Doherty of Milton, Mass. (and her husband Brian R. Doherty). He was the devoted grandfather to Kalli Kirkpatrick (Arlington, Va.), Jillian, and Genevieve Luetje of Freeport; and to Chloe, Caleb, and Myles Doherty of Milton, Mass. Dick is also survived by his sister, Nancy Holland of Portland, and Steven Doyle of Bridgeton.

Dick was a 1971 graduate of Portland High School who went on to become a master plumber and pipefitter. He worked at Atlantic Comfort Systems as a project manager until retiring at the age of 65. Not too far into his career, he went back to school at the University of Southern Maine where he studied geology and archaeology, both of which became his biggest passion in life. A lifelong member of the Maine Archaeological Society, Dick served as president and secretary for a number of terms. He also served as a board member of the Eastern States Archaeology Federation.

Respected by many professional archaeologists and geologists in New England, Dick willingly shared his knowledge of rocks and artifacts and contributed substantially to significant archaeological projects and publications. Over his lifetime, he identified, collected, and reported over 150 prehistoric native archaeological sites to the Maine State Museum and Maine Historic Preservation Commission. His primary research focus was Casco Bay and the Sebago Lake regions. As a passion project he directed the Long Island North excavation on the New Meadows River to professional standards and sponsored three USM field schools. The site is the largest excavation in the bay and dates to about 2500 years ago.

Geology was another of Dick’s special interests. The identification of the rocks used to make stone tools by Maine’s Indigenous peoples became a life-long learning focus. Dick learned how to make stone spear and arrow points in the way of the indigenous peoples, flint knapping, from other knappers at meets across the country, and by working at it himself. He was a member of the Genesee Valley Flint Knappers Association (GVFKA), where he and his late father, Dick Senior, were inducted into the GVFKA Hall of Fame in 2010. Dick regularly attended the Stone Tool Craftsman Show where his flint knapping demonstrations and replicas introduced many people in Maine to archeology and geology.

One of his professional friends remembers him as “passionate (about science); a kind, gentle soul.”

Dick was an avid reader, meteorite collector and nature enthusiast who loved canoeing the Allagash River and traveling with his wife. Upon his retirement from Atlantic Comfort Systems, Dick dedicated himself to volunteering as a docent at the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel, where he greeted guests and enthusiastically shared his vast knowledge of minerals, gems, and meteorites.

In keeping with Dick’s love of Maine and his wish to spend eternity among the waves on the rocky coasts of Lubec, Casco Bay, and Cape Elizabeth, his ashes will be spread at some of his favorite places. No funeral services will be held. A celebration of life to honor Dick’s achievements will be held at a date to be determined.