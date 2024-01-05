Nokomis freshman Cooper Flagg stays loose during a practice Nov. 21, 2021, in Newport. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel file

Nokomis freshman Cooper Flagg drives to the basket during a scrimmage on Dec. 8, 2021, in Newport. Morning Sentinel file

Nokomis freshman Cooper Flagg, right, takes a break on the bleachers during a Dec. 8, 2021, basketball practice in Newport. Morning Sentinel file

Nokomis freshman Cooper Flagg dunks the ball during a Jan. 28, 2022, game in Gardiner. Flagg’s arrival in Gardiner that night drew a larger-than-normal crowd. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal file

Nokomis’ Cooper Flagg (32) dunks on a fast break against Cony during a Jan. 25, 2022, game in Newport. Morning Sentinel file

The Nokomis student section erupts after a monster dunk by Cooper Flagg (32) against Brewer during a boys basketball game Thursday in Newport. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Cooper Flagg puts up a shot June 16, 2023, in the gym at St. Dominic Academy in Auburn during a Maine United basketball team practice. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal file

Nokomis freshman Cooper Flagg makes a pass during a drill at the USA Basketball men’s junior national team minicamp in April 2022 in New Orleans. Photo provided by USA Basketball/Harrison Zhang

Cooper Flagg surveys the action at a USA Basketball men’s junior national team minicamp workout in early April in New Orleans. Photo provided by USA Basketball/Harrison Zhang

Cooper Flagg, who is wearing his U17 men’s national team World Cup gold medal, arrives at Nokomis Regional High School in Newport on July 18, 2022, during a parade in his honor. Morning Sentinel file

Former Nokomis basketball standout Cooper Flagg talks on his phone after a parade July 18, 2022, in Newport. The community came out to honor Flagg, whose USA men’s U17 national team won a gold medal in the FIBA World Cup earlier this month in Spain. Morning Sentinel file

Cooper Flagg takes pictures with supporters after a parade in his honor arrived at Nokomis Regional High School in Newport on July 13, 2022. The community came out to honor Flagg, whose USA men’s U17 national team won a gold medal in the FIBA World Cup earlier this month in Spain. Morning Sentinel file

Cooper Flagg stands with his mother, Kelly Bowman Flagg, at Nokomis Regional High School in Newport on July 13, 2022. Morning Sentinel file

Supporters of Cooper Flagg hold a banner during a parade in Newport on July 18, 2022, that celebrated Flagg and his success with the USA men’s U17 team at the FiBA World Cup earlier this month in Spain. Morning Sentinel file

Cooper Flagg brings the ball up the court for Montverde Academy during the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, last January. Flagg, 17, a native of Newport, is the nation’s top-rated basketball recruit in the Class of 2024. AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Montverde Academy’s Cooper Flagg drives to the basketball during a game at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, in January 2023. Flagg, a Newport native, is the top-ranked high school player in the country, according to ESPN. AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Monteverde Academy’s Cooper Flagg is seen against Sunrise Christian during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic on Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Massachusetts. AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Cooper Flagg shoots foul shots during a Maine United basketball team practice June 16, 2023, in Auburn. Flagg announced on Instagram he has committed to Duke University. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal file

Cooper Flagg shoots foul shots during a Maine United basketball practice June 16, 2023, in the gym at St. Dominic Academy in Auburn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal file

Nokomis High School’s Cooper Flagg (32) dunks the ball against Cony High School in the Class A North semifinals basketball game at the Augusta Civic Center on Feb. 23, 2022. Morning Sentinel file

