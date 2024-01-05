• First floor two-bedroom unit and second/third floor four-bedroom unit located in Parkside neighborhood

• Three-to-four off street parking spaces, side porches for both units, and coin laundry in the basement

• Updated electrical system, on-demand hot water, natural gas systems, newer roof and windows, and hardwood floors from circa 1897 construction

• Blocks from Deering Oaks, Maine Medical Center, University of Southern Maine, Interstate 295 and Congress Street

Move right into this two-unit in the Parkside neighborhood of Portland, Maine. This would be a great owner-occupied rental opportunity, with off street parking in a location just blocks from some of the city’s major employers.

The first floor two-bedroom has a large, updated kitchen, an updated bathroom, plus beautiful hardwood floors and high ceilings from the home’s 1897 construction. Other period details include a stained-glass window, solid doors, claw foot tub, and a decorative front staircase balustrade and porch trim. The second unit is on the second and third floors. It has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

The units have separate utilities, a shared coin operated laundry in the basement, and separate porches on the side. Electrical and utilities have been updated, with efficient natural gas and an on-demand water heater. The roof and windows have been replaced in the last ten years.

Located blocks from major city employers like the University of Southern Maine, Maine Medical Center, or Northern Light Mercy Hospital, as well Deering Oaks Park and the Western Prom, this property has excellent income potential with a fabulous quality of life in the city of Portland.

240 Park Street is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email ranellogroup@gmail.com.

