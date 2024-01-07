559 MINOT AVENUE, Auburn — $425,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 3,200 SF

One three-bedroom residential unit sits above a storefront currently occupied by Dag’s Bait & Tackle Shop. The main building is surrounded by parking spaces and Taylor Brook, to which the property has direct access so it can divert water to maintain the live bait population in an additional 30 by 60-foot barn structure, located to the left of the main building and parking lot in the aerial image. The retail space is 1,600 SF with access to a 1,604 SF basement and the residence is 1,600 SF as well. Business inventory is available as a separate transaction. Listed by Michael P. Thomas, Keller Williams Realty. See the full listing.

1435 FOREST AVENUE, Portland — $699,900

2 beds, 2 baths. 2,910 SF

Out in the Riverton neighborhood toward Westbrook is this property with two residential units—a two-level three bedroom and a studio—fronted by Fortune Garden, a restaurant tenant on a long-term lease. There’s plenty of parking in the rear lot for customers or residents, along with a one-car garage. The residential units are on separate utilities and look like they have recently updated appliances and some finishes. Listed by Joe Flynn, The Atlantic Real Estate Network. See the full listing.

911 MAIN STREET, Sanford — $850,000

7 beds, 7 baths, 7,028 SF

Find seven efficiency units and one commercial storefront in this downtown Sanford building. The first-floor storefront is 2,285 SF with a 1,333 SF basement. According to the listing, the residential units are occupied and rented at $1,000 per month, while the commercial space is unoccupied with an estimated rent of $1,500 per month. The building has a full sprinkler and fire alarm system along with other updates to heating and electrical systems over the past 15 years. Listed by Brian Samia, Century 21 North East. Off market.

