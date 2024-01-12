12 CRANSTON STREET, Portland — $570,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,337 SF

Built in 1925, this East Deering home is on a fastidiously landscaped 0.38-acre lot with raised growing beds, strawberries, raspberry and blueberry bushes, and a low-maintenance gravel patio with fire pit. There’s even enough room on the back deck for a hot tub. Inside, low ceilings are complemented by modern, open design with the primary suite taking up the second floor. Renovated bathrooms on the first and second floor have radiant heat. Private sewer and water, with septic and whole house filtration system updated in the last few years. Listed by Patricia Gallant, Coldwell Banker Realty. Off the market.

21 STATE STREET, Westbrook — $481,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,512 SF

Tucked on a dead end close to where Portland’s Brighton Avenue becomes Westbrook’s Cumberland Avenue is this circa 1923 home with classic, brick bungalow characteristics and an external EV charger on the one car garage. Enter across the front porch/sunroom to a little mudroom and then the living room which opens in succession to the dining room and kitchen with pass through window. Two of the bedrooms are on the first floor, with service stairs connecting the upstairs third room to the kitchen. Listed by Katie England, Maine Real Estate Choice. See the full listing.

87 MAIN STREET, Limestone — $169,900

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,480 SF

Head way up to the county to find this well preserved, circa 1919 craftsman with gorgeous woodwork and original fixtures like Tiffany-style overhead lamps, a farmhouse sink and butler’s pantry in the kitchen, and a pedestal sink in the white, hexagonal tiled bathroom. The in-town lot is over 1.5 acres. Limestone is the home of the Maine School of Science and Mathematics and Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge. It is two miles from the New Brunswick border, with a local crossing at the end of Route 229. Listed by Frederick Dobbs, Dobbs Realty. See the full listing.

