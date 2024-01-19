26 MAYALL ROAD, Gray —$449,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 2,589 SF

This funky, 1979 home hit the market this week, which is what lead us to investigate other homes literally nestled into their lots. Located to the west of Bradbury Mountain State Park and just south of Pineland, the house is two levels, both mostly open concept, with skylights and picture windows to brighten the space. There’s a bedroom a piece on each floor. The lot covers 10 acres, including a brook that feeds into the Royal River. Listed by Cathleen Manchester, Keller Williams Realty Greater Portland. See the full listing.

8 SEASIDE DRIVE, Belfast — $349,900

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,525 SF

Mystery beckons from this sleek 1976 structure. How can you not look inside? Set on the south end of Belfast Harbor—which apparently can be seen when the trees lose their leaves—the single level space is approximately one third garage, one third open plan kitchen, living, and dining room and one third living quarters. The listing says the roof was recently re-shingled. Listed by Stephanie Cross, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, The Masiello Group. See the full listing.

871 CASTINE ROAD, Orland — $340,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 1,456 SF

Across Penobscot Bay from Belfast and up the Orland River is a custom-built, rustic cottage from 1979 on 3.8± acres. The berm wraps around two sides of the home, its energy efficient effects enhanced by a heat pump, gas stove, and the passive solar power of a southwest facing sun porch. Interior details include bead board kitchen cabinets and a soaking tub. Also on site is a barn/garage and storage shed. Recent $45,000 list price reduction. Listed by George MacLeod, Maine Real Estate Brokerage. See the full listing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: