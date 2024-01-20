7 PERKINS STREET — $399,000

4 beds, 1.5 baths, 2,379 SF

A 1924 four-square on two-thirds an acre two blocks from Main Street and about 1,500 feet from the Androscoggin River, this home is full of sweet period details from when it was built through its occupancy in the 50s and 60s—think floral wallpapers, a brick and brass hearth, crystal doorknobs and steam heat radiators. There are modifications for someone to age in place, including a stair lift and a low entry second floor tub. Bonus space in the partially finished basement, attic, and attached barn. Listed by Scott Sanford, Scott Sanford Realty. See the full listing.

9 MERGANSER LANE — $463,900

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,848 SF

After looking at Perkins Street, the list price on this 1984 ranch home may raise an eyebrow, but hey, don’t criticize the seller, criticize the game. Plus, there are some special things here: a nearly half acre lot, which can be enjoyed on the back deck or from the gazebo in the fully fenced-in yard. There’s also a finished basement with a 5-foot projection screen, and a two-car garage. Walking paths in the neighborhood connect you to the Topsham MTB Trail around Topsham Ponds, where there are five miles of multi-use trails. Listed by Daniel Azer, EXP Realty, LLC. See the full listing.

57 WINTER STREET — $1.5 million

10 beds, 5.5 acres, 9,126 SF

Centrally located, close to the Topsham Fair Mall and downtown Brunswick, this 1905 farmhouse and barn now contains five rental units with varying bed/bath counts, and enough parking space for a vehicle or two for each unit. The listing says the “well maintained” property has wood floors and granite counter tops in the units, landscaped common grounds across the one-acre lot, and a new metal roof put on the property in 2022. There’s an adjacent 4.5-acre lot offered for an additional $300,000. Listed by Don Spann, Re/MAX Riverside. See the full listing.

