$360,000 was the statewide median sales price for 2023, according to data from Maine Listings. That means half of homes sold for more, and half sold for less. As usual, on the high end were homes in Cumberland County ($531,111) and on the low end, Aroostook County ($150,000). Hancock County (home of Mount Desert Island) saw the biggest year on year median price increase of 13.8%, going from $355,000 to $404,000.

73 STAN CILLEY ROAD, Lincolnville — $360,000

4 beds, 1.5 baths, 2,243 SF

“Listed well below appraised value!” exclaims the MLS write-up for this bucolic property, which then goes on to say, “the home requires some work and maintenance.” You’ll have to dig deeper to discover the exact issues (maybe literally, as there’s private well, septic, and an in-ground pool) because on the surface, this place looks nice. Find a first-floor bedroom, a pine-lined bonus room above the two-car garage, and quick drives to Route 1, Lincolnville Beach, and Camden Hills State Park. Listed by Ann Daggett, Lone Pine Real Estate Company. See the full listing.

128 PORTLAND AVENUE, Old Orchard Beach — $359,900

2 beds, 1 bath, 1,008 SF

Since there were little-to-no listings in this price range in Portland or even Cumberland County this week, what about Portland Avenue in neighboring York County? The interior looks like it needs cosmetic updates and fixes, but you’re getting a 0.82-acre lot that is less than a mile from the beach. According to the listing, this home is back on the market with a reduced price due to a change in the contracted party’s circumstance and, with town approval, an accessory dwelling unit could be built on site. Listed by Corinne A. Goulet, OceanView Properties, Inc. See the full listing.

34 NORTH ROAD, Shirley — $359,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 613 SF

Piscataquis County is home to Baxter State Park and the smallest population of Mainers. It was the only county to see an overall median sales price drop last year, at just barely half a percent, going from $189,900 to $189,000. This rustic little home and oversized garage/workshop were built in 2008. They are on 5.47 acres with direct access to ATV/snowmobile trails. Shirley is a 15-minute drive to Greenville and Moosehead Lake and 45 minutes to the county seat, Dover-Foxcroft. Listed by Graham Goulette, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northeast Real Estate. See the full listing.

