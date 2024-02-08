77 HOMEWOOD CIRCLE, Yarmouth — $350,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 524 SF

Walk down from a one-car garage to this waterfront cottage, a nautical nook with panoramic ocean views toward Cousins Island. Interior details include stained glass windows, oak floors, soapstone countertops, fireplace, and for a washer/dryer. Right now, the bed is in the skylit loft, but you could rearrange for first floor sleeping. This home is part of an association with monthly fees ($525) to share the deep-water dock, beach, swimming pool, and community space at the Lodge. Represented by Tami Goodrich, Keller Williams Realty Greater Portland. See the full listing.

27 KNOTT STREET, Rockland $218,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 597 SF

Within walking or rolling distance from downtown Rockland, this tidy-looking little spot from 1947 benefits from a back deck, fenced-in yard, heat pump and welcoming façade. What it looks like from the photos is you pull up to your uncovered spot, enter to the living room, past the laundry, through the kitchen—bathroom to the right—then you’re in the bedroom where you can also walk out to the aforementioned back deck. Attic crawlspace for storage, nothing below grade. Represented by Ann Daggett, Lone Pine Real Estate Company.. See the full listing.

26 STATE STREET, Sanford — $215,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 654 SF

Compared to the photos of the other featured listings this week, this home looks like it could benefit the most from an additional investment after closing, certainly a cleaning. Except the front porch and the entryway mudroom seem nice, and being built in 1935, the doors and trim look solid. One picture within the limited selection seems to show some extra space in the basement. Is it worth mentioning the recent $5,000 price drop? Represented by Joyce Veroneau, Coldwell Banker Realty. See the full listing.

