ORONO – Paul L. Rudman, 88, passed away peacefully Jan. 4, 2024. He was born March, 26, 1935, in Bangor, the son of Abraham M. and Irene (Epstein) Rudman.

Paul graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, received his B.A. from Yale, and a Juris Doctorate from George Washington University Law School. Afterwards, he joined his father and older brother in law practice at the firm now known as Rudman Winchell. Paul was appointed to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in 1992 and served until his retirement in 2005. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid gardener.

Paul is survived by his two children, Carole and Andrew I. Rudman, daughter in-law, Judy Wey Rudman; and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Nathan.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Inez (Kolonel) Rudman; and his brothers Robert and Gerald Rudman.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Jan. 7 at the Jewish Funeral Chapel, 118 Center St., Bangor. Interment will be in Beth Israel Cemetery, Bangor. The family invites relatives and friends to share conversation and refreshments at the Family Reception Center of Brookings-Smith, 163 Center St., Bangor, after the service Sunday.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at http://www.BrookingsSmith.com.

The family suggests memorials to the

Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation,

P.O. Box 1245,

Albert Lea, MN 56007-9918 or

Justice Abraham M. Rudman Scholarship Fund,

University of Maine Law School,

Advancement Department

246 Deering Avenue,

Portland, ME 04102

