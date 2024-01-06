Adrian Moody sank four 3-pointers and led a balanced offense with 13 points, and Windham kept its unbeaten record intact with a 52-47 victory over Portland in a Class AA North boys’ basketball game Saturday in Windham.

Moody and Tyrie James each had seven points in the second quarter as Windham (8-0), the No. 1 team in the Varsity Maine poll, grabbed a 30-26 halftime lead. The Eagles led 46-36 after three quarters.

Jeissey Khamis scored 16 points, and Kevin Rugabirwa and Drew Veilleux each tallied 11 for Portland (6-2), ranked sixth in the Varsity Maine poll.

SOUTH PORTLAND 52, THORNTON ACADEMY 44: Gabe Galarraga scored 20 points and Manny Hidalgo added 19 points as the Red Riots (2-6) downed the Trojans (4-5) in Saco.

Hidalgo made 6 of 8 free throws, while Galarraga hit a field goal and 2 of 2 free throws in the fourth quarter to help the Red Riots hold on.

Wyatt Benoit finished with 26 points for Thornton. Robert Eldred also reached double figures with 10.

CHEVERUS 65, BANGOR 51: Jameson Fitzpatrick sparked a 17-5 run in the third quarter with 11 of his 20 points as the Stags (8-2) pulled away from the Rams (0-8) in Bangor.

Gio St. Onge added 16 points and Leo McNabb had 12 for Cheverus, which turned a 40-36 halftime lead into a 57-41 advantage after three quarters.

Bangor was paced by Ryan Ford with 13 points and Ethan Beyeler with 11.

DEERING 63, BONNY EAGLE 50: Evan Legassey scored 22 points to lead the Rams (4-5) over the Scots (1-7) in Portland.

Legassey’s 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer gave Deering a 30-24 lead, and the Rams extended it to 46-31 after three quarters.

David Otti helped Deering’s attack with 13 points, while Justin Jamal scored 12.

Bonny Eagle got 12 points from Lucas Drinkwater and 10 from Terrell Edwards.

POLAND 59, SACOPEE VALLEY 53: Damon Martin scored 20 points, Nick Jamo added 14 points, and Landon Cooper got four of his eight points in overtime to lift the Knights (1-5) over the Hawks (2-7) in Hiram.

Martin made four 3-pointers, Jamo sank three and Alex Mains finished with a pair for Poland.

Dylan Capano led Sacopee Valley with 16 points, to go with 10 rebounds. Tyler Easterbrooks added 15 points, and Silas Nielsen tallied 12 points and 21 rebounds.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 67, MT. VIEW 59: Gabe Hagar scored 26 points, Lucas Houghton added 18 points, and the Eagles (7-1) closed with a 19-8 run against the Mustangs (5-2) in Newcastle.

Tucker Stiles added 10 points.

Noah Hurd tallied 23 points, while Wyatt Evensen and Ben Osborne added 13 apiece for Mount View, which began the fourth quarter with a 50-44 lead after falling behind 23-9 in the first quarter.

ST. DOMINIC 69, TRAIP ACADEMY 32: Taylor Varney led all scorers with 27 points as the Saints (5-0) defeated the Rangers (2-5) in Kittery.

Mason Laflamme chipped in with 11 points.

Nick Martine got half of Traip’s 32 points.

WINSLOW 75, MORSE 27: Braden Rodrigue led the Black Raiders (5-3) with 19 points in a win over the Shipbuilders (2-7) at Winslow.

Tyler Nadeau and Brody Willette each added 11 points.

Jack Delano, Peyton Price and Brady Wallace scored five points for Morse.

HOCKEY

WINDHAM 3, MARSHWOOD 2: Mason Caron scored two goals, including the winner on a deflection in overtime, as Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (4-3) edged Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (3-5) in Dover, New Hampshire.

Lucas LaForest also scored and Jacob Marston stopped 26 shots for the Trail Blazers.

Zac Camp scored in the first period, Ayden Lockard tied it with 1:33 remaining in the second, and Connor Lentz made 22 saves for the Knighthawks.

This roundup will be updated.

