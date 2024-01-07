The Scarborough Community Center (SCS) hosted a magic show during the December school break. The event, held on Dec. 28 at the SCS Hub Warehouse, was a unique and enjoyable experience for families in the community.

“The show was super successful today!,” said Nicole Hall, operations events manager. “Lots of children and adults laughed throughout the show! We had over 100 people in attendance this year, so it was just the right amount of people for our small gym space.”

The magic show during the December school break, Hal said. “We needed to keep the kids busy so they didn’t say the dreaded ‘I’m bored’ phrase!”

The idea to bring a magic show to Scarborough came up as the community sought to return to normal operations post-COVID. With a new community space available, the SCS actively pursued opportunities for programming and family events to rekindle the sense of togetherness after a prolonged period of physical separation.

After the pandemic ended, Hall said, “we began seeking new opportunities for programming and family events as a way to bring our community back together after such a long time apart. Phil Smith actually reached out to us about putting on a show, and we thought it was a really unique chance to not only offer a family-friendly entertainment option but also a different programming experience.”

Phil Smith of Abracadabra Productions, renowned for his talents as a magician, comedian, juggler, and mentalist, was the driving force behind the magic show.

“He really did offer something for every age group!” Hall said. “In watching his show at the Hub last year, I saw kids having a blast, but also the adults were participating and laughing. Everyone leaving the show last year was so happy and said they had a great time.”

Prior to the show, Smith led a children’s workshop, which offered children the opportunity to learn magic tricks and illusions.

“Phil incorporated the use of household items such as playing cards, clothesline rope, and coins so you could take your skills with you to dazzle your family and friends,” Hall said.

Beyond its entertainment value, the magic show was designed to positively impact the sense of community within Scarborough. All SCS community-centered goal, Hall said.

“At the heart of all of our events and one-day programs was the goal of promoting a community-centered environment,” Hall said. “Scarborough might not be a huge town, but we are spread out, so it was very possible that you may never meet a whole group of people in your normal activities. At events, we definitely saw friend groups sticking together and attending, but we also saw new friendships blossoming, which was one of the best things about our jobs. Making connections within your own community was paramount because it gave a sense of belonging.”

