The Town of Scarborough received the results of its town-wide community survey in late December. Results were presented by the survey consultant to the Town Council in a workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The community survey was conducted from October-December 2023 by ETC Institute, a market research and survey company. The seven-page survey was mailed to a random sample of households in the Town of Scarborough, with a minimum of 600 responses required to ensure statistical validity. The survey asked questions regarding satisfaction with town services and existing programs, and sought to determine long-range planning and prioritization of council goals. It followed a similar structure to a similar survey most recently conducted in 2021 by the same vendor.

A total of 608 residents completed the survey, and overall results have a precision of at least +/-4.0% at the 95% level of confidence. Survey results were consistent with the 2021 version, however, ratings trend lower. “Overall the satisfaction ratings are lower than in 2021, but that’s been a nationwide trend, so it’s not a big surprise,” said Jason Morado, vice president and director of Community Research for ETC Institute. “The results are still very good compared to other communities.” The Town received high marks for perceptions of safety, with 87% of respondents either very satisfied or satisfied with safety. Additionally, 77% were very satisfied/satisfied with the quality of life in Scarborough.

The survey also asked about satisfaction with Town services. Scarborough received an impressive score of 93% satisfaction with public safety services (compared to 65% nationally) and 89% satisfaction with customer service received from Town employees (compared to 39% nationally). These results rank consistent with the 2021 survey. Overall, over 80% surveyed are satisfied with public safety, customer service, public beaches, and the Library.

The survey is a key resource and reference point to support the Town Council in aligning their goals for the future. “Understanding your satisfaction with Town services, departments, and issues is critical to helping us better serve you and will inform our council goals for 2024,” said April Sither, Town Councilor and Communications Committee Chair. The survey asked pointed questions regarding which issues should receive the most emphasis over the next two years. The top answers were: 1) Flow of traffic and ease of getting around within town, 2) Maintenance of streets, sidewalks, and infrastructure, and 3) Public education.

Another informative element of the survey structure is its Importance-Satisfaction (I-S) analysis. The analysis examined the level of importance residents placed on each Town service and the level of satisfaction with each service. “By identifying services of high importance and low satisfaction, the analysis identified which services will have the most impact on overall satisfaction with Town services over the next two years,” states the Findings Report. The top priorities based on the I-S analysis were identified as: Flow of traffic and ease of getting around within Town (I-S Rating = 0.4755); Maintenance of Town streets, sidewalks, and infrastructure (I-S Rating = 0.1327); Effectiveness of communication with the community (I-S Rating = 0.1109); and Public transportation (I-S Rating = 0.1087).

A common theme in Scarborough is “growth.” The survey included questions about the perceptions of growth in town and how best Town leadership could manage its effects. In the 2023 survey, 74% of

respondents thought single-family residential development was occurring “much too fast/too fast”. The issues of concern related to perceived growth impacts that residents thought should receive most emphasis over next two years were: 1) Increased municipal budget and property taxes; 2) Increased student enrollment in the school district; and 3) Increased travel or commute times. The pace of growth was also identified as the most significant issue that Scarborough will face over the next five years, followed by the affordability of property taxes and housing.

The information collected will be used to help the Town better understand and more effectively respond to the needs of the community. The survey was conducted in the fall with the aim of having results available for the Town Council’s 2024 goal-setting workshop. Their workshop will be held on January 27, 2024 and will largely reference the survey as a guide on residents’ beliefs, values, and priorities.

The community survey is a critical tool for getting a pulse on community perceptions and opportunities in future planning. Overall it exemplifies Scarborough’s successes as a community — renowned for its public safety, customer service, and public beaches. Nationally, Scarborough rated above the US average in 42 of 51 areas assessed, and rated above average regionally for the Northeast Region in 41 of 51 areas assessed. It also aids in setting a path forward for Town Council goals and priorities related to financial management, residential growth management, and communication/public engagement.

View the Findings Report, January 3 workshop recording, and further background on our website at www.scarboroughmaine.org/stay-connected/municipal-projects/townwide-community-survey. An interactive dashboard to view data by geography and additional filters will be available by the end of the month.

