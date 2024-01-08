All the trails and the parking area, off Payne Road for the Warren Woods Preserve, will be closed until Jan. 29 according to the Scarborough Land Trust.

The closure “is for the safety of visitors while a contractor is on-site carrying out land management practices,” SLT Executive Director Andrew Mackie said. “Over the next few weeks, a contractor using a tractor and brush hog attachment will be cutting vegetation in the open areas of the preserve, near the trails. These areas of the preserve need to be cut every few years to favor the sun loving bog plants, such as the tiny, carnivorous sundews, the slightly larger northern mountain cranberry, and the shrub sized sheep laurel with their purplish-pink flowers. If not cut back, pioneer species such as white pine will quickly spread and shade out the low growing plants. Historically, fire helped play a role in keeping such areas open, today we mimic the ecological results of fire by mechanically cutting.”

Scarborough Land Trust manages over 1,400 acres of land in the Scarborough, including 311 acres at the Elaine Stimson Warren Woods Preserve. Stewardship of these properties is carried out by Scarborough Land Trust’s Stewardship Director Samantha Wolf, part-time employees, contractors, interns and volunteers.

For more information about the Scarborough Land Trust and how to become a supporter, visit www.scarboroughlandtrust.org email us at info@scarboroughlandtrust.org, or call (207) 289-1199.

