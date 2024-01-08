On Dec. 20, 2023, the Scarborough Town Council honored the Scarborough High School girls’ soccer team for their achievement in winning the Class A Championship. Young fans brought soccer balls to be autographed by the champions.

“In the state title game, we were not disappointed with how we played,” said Mike Farley, head couch, as he discussed the strategic adjustments made to secure the victory. “Bangor was really good defensively in the first half, but we just needed to stick with what we had been doing.”

Farley shed light on how the team coped with the pressure of being Class A South favorites, citing the loss to Thornton Academy as a pivotal moment. “The sense of invincibility was gone, and as a team, we started to really respect the opponent,” he said. The loss served as a wake-up call, he said, propelling the team to play their best soccer throughout the season. “The main challenge for us in the beginning part of the season was for us to play a full 80 minutes in every game,” Farley said, reflecting on the team’s performance.

Regarding the defensive strategies against Bangor’s attacking midfielder, Farley detailed the importance of keeping the opposing team in front. “If we can make them settle for shots from distance, we are in good shape with our goalkeeper.” The defensive unit’s ability to pass the target player to the midfield played a crucial role in their victory, he said.

Reflecting on the team’s 14-game win streak, Farley said the motivation to win stemmed from the early-season loss. “Our kids knew that if we didn’t play well for 80 minutes and beyond, we could be beat by anyone in the top five of our leagues,” he said. He said the team’s determination and resilience were evident in key moments, such as the game against Gorham, where they regrouped and turned the game around in overtime.

Player Lana Djuranovic’s offensive capabilities and the team’s defensive structure were important factors in the team’s success, Farley said, “We gave Lana the keys to the offensive side of our game to make plays for herself and for others because she is that type of player.” He said Lana is a standout player and goal-scorer.

I’ve always been a defensive coach, and with a solid foundation built over three years at the varsity level, the team seamlessly balanced offensive and defensive aspects, Farley said. “This year, we worked on picking the right time for our backs to pressure high up the field.”

Farley also recognized Grace Carlista’s contributions. “There are really two things that Grace did that are next-level good,” Farley said. He said her anticipation and execution in setting up the winning goal demonstrated her soccer IQ and made a significant impact on the team’s success.

Scarborough High School soccer team celebrated their victory with a warm reception upon returning to school.”We had a nice get-together after the bus ride home where all parents and fans welcomed us back to the school, which was cool.” Farley said, “The end-of-year banquets are always better when you win a State Title.” Farley said It is hard to celebrate at the end of the season that ends earlier than the State Game, “so it was really nice to get back and win again.”

“The players will remember this one because we had a number of key players graduate from the 2022 State Title Team, and this team had some players that stepped up in those roles and made their mark on the games this season, so the players on this year’s team really felt a part of this process,” Farley said.

Looking ahead to the next season, Farley acknowledged the challenges of losing key players but remained optimistic about the team’s future. “I’m optimistic about next season, and I promise no one will be feeling bad for us because we have a program full of smart talented players,”he said.

