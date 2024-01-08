Scarborough residents said safety, quality of life and quality of provided city services were among the categories with which they had a high level of satisfaction, according to a recently concluded 2023 Community Survey.

The ETC Institute, a marketing and research firm specializing in community surveys for local governments conducted the survey. This second survey, an initial survey was conducted in 2021, shedding light on the evolving priorities of Scarborough’s residents. The Town Council held a workshop on Jan. 3 to hear a presentation of the survey’s results.

A seven-page questionnaire was sent to a random selection of households in Scarborough. Jason Marado, spokesperson for ETC Institute, said in his presentation. ETC secured 608 completed surveys, exceeding their goal of 600, providing a dataset with a margin of error of +/-4.0% at a 95% confidence level. Online submissions required residents to input their home address, allowing ETC Institute to verify respondents’ residency against the initially selected random sample.

Residents expressed overwhelming satisfaction with safety (87%) and quality of life (77%). Additionally, 67% indicated satisfaction with the overall quality of services provided by the town. Priorities included traffic, infrastructure, and communication.

Key Survey Highlights:

Satisfaction with Town Services: Public safety services, customer service from Town employees, and public beaches received high marks, with satisfaction levels of 93%, 89%, and 87%, respectively. Public transportation lagged, with only 20% expressing contentment.

Public Safety Priorities: Residents emphasized the importance of police visibility, enforcement of local traffic laws, and the Town’s efforts to prevent crime as key areas for emphasis over the next two years.

Trash and Recycling Services: 93% were satisfied with overall trash collection services, while 92% expressed contentment with curbside recycling services.

Town Infrastructure: Maintenance of public buildings and facilities earned the highest satisfaction at 85%, with residents identifying the quantity of sidewalks, adequacy of street lighting, and quantity of bike ways as priorities for the next two years.

Transportation and Mobility: Public parking availability (61%), ease of getting around (52%), and traffic signal efficiency (39%) topped the satisfaction charts.

Communication: Preferred methods of receiving information included Scarborough Leader newspaper, the Town’s website, and email subscriptions.

Customer Service: 63% of residents had contacted the Town in the past year, with 93% expressing satisfaction with the courtesy and professionalism of Town employees.

Library Services: 32% of residents visited the library monthly, with high satisfaction levels for location, assistance, overall satisfaction, and selection of materials.

Public Schools: 29% of respondents had children attending Scarborough public schools, with high satisfaction levels in communication, teacher qualifications, administration, and overall education quality.

“The 2023 Town of Scarborough Community Survey provides valuable insights into the community’s perceptions, priorities, and areas for improvement,” Marado said. “The comprehensive findings will serve as a foundation for informed decision-making, enabling the Town to address the needs and concerns of its residents effectively.”

