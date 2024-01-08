At the end of December the Scarborough Land Trust accepted ownership of eight acres purchased by an anonymous donor. SLT worked with the previous owner of the property, Jo Height of Spurwink Road, to have this parcel purchased by two conservation

buyers. These buyers immediately transferred the property to SLT making sure this land is protected forever for the benefit of people and wildlife.

The eight acres are located south of Clay Pitts Road and is surrounded by public land.

“This property is very special as it consists of a small upland island surrounded by wetlands,” SLT Executive Director Andrew Mackie said. “The land borders tidal marsh and the main channel of the Nonesuch River. We are pleased that Jo was willing to work with the conservation buyers that SLT identified to help us make this conservation project work. It was a real team effort with everyone focused on the long-term health of Scarborough Marsh.”

The property has been in Jo Height’s family since 1812, according to an SLT press release. The family’s desire was to make sure the land remained unchanged in perpetuity. The family has great memories of camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities on the property. It remains a very special place for the family. To help with this transition, two longtime supporters of SLT made a generous offer to purchase the property and donate it. They realized that this property is critical to wildlife and the marsh, but will also provide space to help

mitigate rising sea levels.

SLT will manage this parcel as an ecological preserve, the release state. The land is critical habitat for several rare species and a transition zone between the marsh and surrounding uplands. The property also lies along the Nonesuch River Blue Trail being developed by SLT. Blue trails are paddling routes for canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards. In addition, such trails focus on the conservation of the waterway, helping draw public attention to the importance of rivers, streams, marshes, and other wetlands.

SLT partners with the Town of Scarborough to help provide outdoor recreational opportunities and natural resource protection throughout town, according to the release. This acquisition will help further the Town in meeting two important goals. The first, as set forth in the Comprehensive Plan, strives that “significant natural resources, agricultural land, and open space should be protected, and an interconnected network of ‘public’ open space be developed where feasible.” The second is the Town’s 30×30 goal to protect 30% of land in the Town by the year 2030. Advancing these goals has become more important now than ever before, as development pressures in Scarborough continue to grow.

For more information about the Scarborough Land Trust and how to become a supporter, visit www.scarboroughlandtrust.org email us at info@scarboroughlandtrust.org, or call (207) 289-1199.

