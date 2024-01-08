At the start of the New Year, Mark Jones began leading Saco & Biddeford Savings as CEO and president as current CEO, Bob Quentin, transitions to retirement.

Jones joined SBSI in 1985, after completing his education at the University of Southern Maine. During his time with the bank, he has gained progressively greater responsibilities.

As CEO and president, Jones will continue to build on the founding principles of SBSI with a commitment to meet the financial needs of Southern Maine. He shows this commitment through his volunteer work as a board member and treasurer of Shutterbugs4Charity, board member and vice-chair of Hospice of Southern Maine as well as a trustee and treasurer of Saco United Baptist Church.

“I still carry my first business card around as a reminder that though my position has changed within the bank over the years, the title means nothing other than the capacity it provides to serve my co-workers, customers and the community,” Jones said.

Outside of SBSI, Jones has an unrivaled passion for learning, practicing and teaching that pushes him to spend time with others who provide reminders and lessons for staying focused on those things most important in life: service, love and care for those in his circle of influence.

“I think, more than anything, I love that we can balance the needs of our customers, our employees and our communities in everything we do,” former CEO Bob Quentin said of his time at the bank. “While that sounds a bit corny, I won’t apologize for it. It comes with the mutual form of ownership, without stockholders. We get to do what feels right, considering all of those needs. We get to take a long view and exercise patience in our decisions.”

His plans for retirement include his nose in a book or magazine; he enjoys reading just about anything. Attending athletic events as he loves sports, mostly track. He has been involved for 50 years and spectates local meets whenever he can. Forever the optimist, he looks forward to following the Celtics and hopes they perform like he knows they can.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: