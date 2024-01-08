Residents of Saco, first let me start by thanking you for allowing me to represent you as mayor. It’s an honor to work with everyone to help lead our great city. It is something we can and will do together. It will take a team effort and we want to make sure everyone is represented.

The first 30 days have been very productive. We have set up mayor’s office hours where we can provide a comfortable open forum. I have been meeting with neighborhood groups and residents, hearing their questions and concerns and opening up lines of communication. I met with the superintendent of schools and look forward to building a strong relationship with our school system. I attended the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee who work on finding solutions to our traffic safety issues. I am continuing the great work done by Save Our Shores (SOS) to keep the positive forward momentum with the Army Corps and recently signed PPA. I am also working with our new city administrator on consistency with our policies and procedures and filling open and expired seats on various boards and commissions, as well as naming a new city historian (a first for Saco).

To that note, we are finding we have many vacancies on our boards, committees and commissions. This is where residents’ voices and actions can truly be felt and a way to help shape what we want Saco to be. From boards and commissions who help create policy, to groups that represent various interests from our farmland to the ocean, there is something for everyone. Join citizens like yourself who volunteer and contribute their unique talents and passions to helping make Saco a better place to live for all of us.

I encourage you to visit our website and under the “Residents” button click the link for Boards and Commissions. There you will see a wide range of interests that will allow you to make a direct and much needed impact.

If you have any questions about serving, feel free to reach out to me and we can discuss where we have certain needs.

