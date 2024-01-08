Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI) is promotes a staff member to be a senior vice president and hires another also as a senior vice president.

John Bentley has been promoted to senior vice president, chief information officer. Bentley graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington and currently holds the ISACA Certification, Certified Information Security Manager. Bentley is currently working towards obtaining the Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control certification.

Prior to joining SBSI as the information security officer in April of 2022, Bentley spent 13 years in the financial sector working in information technology as well as information security. In his new role, Bentley will work to ensure the IT and IS strategies align with the bank’s goals and will bridge the gap between these areas and the rest of SBSI.

“I’ve genuinely enjoyed establishing relationships with all of my peers as well as learning how much SBSI gives back to the community,” Bentley said. “I am looking forward to the challenges that my new position will present. One of my goals is to help the bank strategically align itself as we move forward into the ever-changing digital landscape.”

Stephanie Paquet has been hired as senior vice president, director of Risk Management. Paquet graduated from the University of Southern Maine, brings 20 years of experience in community banking and is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

“I am excited to work collaboratively with all areas of the bank, build positive relationships, and leverage our collective strengths and synergies,” Paquet said. She is rejoining the bank after a year away. “It feels great to be back,” she said. “The bank is home.” Paquet, her husband and their dog, Penelope, reside in Saco where Paquet has been a lifelong resident.

