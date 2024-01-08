On Jan. 3, the 131st Maine State Legislature returned to the State House to begin the Second Regular Session. During this session, my colleagues and I will work on hundreds of bills carried over from last year, including my bill LD 444, “An Act to Designate First Responders and Other Public Safety Professionals as a Special Risk Population for the Purposes of Improving Insurance Coverage for the Effects of Trauma.” We all know that first responders experience high levels of stress on the job. Over time, chronic stress results in health conditions that require medical attention and treatment. It’s only fair that the first responders who take care of us, usually during a crisis or an emergency, are able to take care of themselves, too. I look forward to helping these heroes access the care that they need — and deserve.

Over the summer and fall, many lawmakers, including me, served on commissions or task forces. In the coming weeks, we will report our findings to related legislative committees. These reports can include recommendations for legislation. I was proud to chair the Task Force to Evaluate the Impact of Facility Fees on Patients, the Commission Regarding Foreign-Trained Physicians Living in Maine, and the Criminal Records Review Committee. You can learn more about these committees and task forces at legislature.maine.gov/opla/.

We will also work on some new bills. For the remainder of winter and into the spring, I will continue to serve as the Senate chair of the Legislature’s Health Coverage, Insurance, and Financial Services Committee. As the Senate chair, I will continue to seek strong consumer protections for Mainers, and I will work with my colleagues to make affordable, high-quality insurance available. I will also continue to sit on the Judiciary Committee, where — following last year’s passage of my bill to enact the Maine Indian Child Welfare Act — I hope to continue seeking justice for Maine’s tribal nations.

In the coming months, I hope that you will engage with the legislative process as you are able. To see what the Legislature will be doing weekly, check out the Legislature’s calendar at legislature.maine.gov/Calendar/#Weekly/. The calendar will display House and Senate session dates, committee briefings, public hearings, and work sessions, as well as special events in the Hall of Flags at the State House. If you are interested in a specific committee — such as the Health Coverage, Insurance, and Financial Services Committee — then go to the committee information page at legislature.maine.gov/committee/#Committees. Once there, click the drop-down arrow and choose the committee that you want to learn more about. When you go to a committee page, you will see public hearings, work sessions, and weekly schedules. If you want to receive notifications from the committee, just click “Mailing List” in the upper right corner of the page.

Sometimes, constituents will contact me and ask about opportunities for providing their input on bills. Similar to last session, members of the public can participate in public hearings by:

• Traveling to the State House and delivering spoken testimony in the committee room.

• Registering for the committee’s Zoom meeting and delivering testimony via Zoom or by phone from their home.

• Submitting written testimony online via the committee’s online testimony submission portal.

When you decide to participate in a public hearing for a bill, please reach out. I would be happy to help explain the steps in more detail. When the public participates, the committee can amend a bill to best reflect the desires, interests, and needs of Mainers. As a reminder, whether or not you choose to participate in a public hearing, the State House, including the Senate Chamber, is open to the public. To schedule a State House tour, go to mainestatemuseum.org/visit/blaine-house-and-state-house-tours/.

Additionally, the Maine Senate conducts the Honorary Page Program, which provides students from the third grade through high school the opportunity to participate in the legislative process and interact with lawmakers. Pages see what it’s like inside the Chamber. During their service, they help distribute amendments and deliver messages. To learn more or sign up, please call the Senate Secretary’s Office at (207) 287-1540. You can also send an email to Alex Ferguson at Alex.Ferguson@legislature.maine.gov.

Now that the holidays are over, I am ready to return to work. It is an honor to serve as your state senator. If you need assistance or want to share your thoughts with me, please send me an email at Donna.Bailey@legislature.maine.gov or call my Senate office at (207) 287-1515. I would be happy to hear from you. Happy New Year!

