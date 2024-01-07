HARTFORD — Firefighters from seven towns responded early Sunday to a blaze at a detached garage and woodshop in Hartford, officials said.

Turner Deputy Fire Chief Nicholas Merry said a 4:10 a.m. call alerted firefighters to the blaze at 1807 Bear Pond Road, where crews focused their efforts on preventing flames from spreading beyond the structure.

Merry said the biggest struggle was getting to the fire due to slick road conditions because of the snowstorm.

The property’s owner was safely away from the fire and no pets were harmed, Merry said.

Along with Turner Fire & Rescue, firefighters from Buckfield, Canton, Leeds, Livermore, Livermore Falls and Sumner responded to the blaze.

