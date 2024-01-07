NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Trevor Lawrence had every chance to play the Jacksonville Jaguars into the playoffs for a second straight year as the AFC South champs.

SUNDAY’S SCORES Jets 17, Patriots 3

Saints 48, Falcons 17

Bengals 31, Browns 14

Titans 28, Jaguars 20

Lions 30, Vikings 20

Buccaneers 9, Panthers 0

Bears at Packers, 4:25 p.m.

Cowboys at Commanders, 4:25 p.m.

Broncos at Raiders, 4:25 p.m.

Chiefs at Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Rams at 49ers, 4:25 p.m.

Eagles at Giants, 4:25 p.m.

Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m.

Bills at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m.

He wound up stopped short of the goal line with 7:13 left, then turned the ball over on downs with 1:47 remaining as the Tennessee Titans eliminated the Jaguars with a 28-20 victory Sunday in their regular-season finale.

The Jaguars (9-8) needed a win for their first back-to-back division titles since 1998 and 1999. Their loss makes Houston the division champion and the No. 4 seed in the AFC, and clinched playoff berths for Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

Jacksonville started 8-3 but lost five of its last six game. Lawrence, who returned after missing last week because of a sprained shoulder, was intercepted twice. The Jaguars also turned the ball over on downs three times.

Lawrence tried to rally the Jaguars from a 15-point deficit, throwing a 14-yard TD pass to Evan Engram at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Titans, with the NFL’s stingiest defense inside their 20, stopped Lawrence a foot short as he tried to reach the ball to the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

The Jaguars had one final chance, getting the ball back with 2:18 remaining and no timeouts left. Lawrence’s deep pass went off Calvin Ridley’s fingertips, then Lawrence threw incomplete on the next two downs.

BUCCANEERS 9, PANTHERS 0: Chase McLaughlin kicked three field goals, and Tampa Bay (9-8) won its third straight NFC South title with a victory over Carolina (2-15) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Buccaneers weren’t exactly impressive on offense, with Baker Mayfield held to 137 yards in his return to Carolina, but the defense – aided by some self-inflected wounds by Carolina – did just enough to shut out the Panthers.

The Panthers became the first NFL team since at least 1991 to fail to run a single play all season while leading in the fourth quarter. Both of Carolina’s wins came on field goals at the end of regulation when it was trailing.

SAINTS 48, FALCONS 17: Derek Carr passed for four touchdowns to lift New Orleans (9-8) over visiting Atlanta (7-10), but both teams missed out on a chance to win the NFC South when Tampa Bay beat Carolina.

New Orleans can still get a wild-card spot with losses by both Seattle and Green Bay later Sunday.

LIONS 30, VIKINGS 20: Sam LaPorta had a 2-yard touchdown catch midway through the first quarter but later limped off the field because of a knee injury, an ominous development for NFC North champion Detroit (12-5) as it closed out the regular season with a win at home against Minnesota (7-10).

Detroit matched a franchise record for wins and will host a playoff game for the first time since the 1993 season.

The Lions will spend the upcoming week hoping LaPorta, who set an NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end with 86, is healthy enough to help them earn a second playoff victory since winning the 1957 championship.

BENGALS 31, BROWNS 14: Jake Browning threw three touchdown passes, Joe Mixon rushed for a season-high 111 yards and a score, and Cincinnati (9-8) got an easy win at home as Cleveland (11-6) rested most of its starters for the playoffs.

