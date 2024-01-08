AmeriCorps Seniors programs throughout Maine will be collecting new socks to donate to homeless shelters, soup kitchens, and organizations supporting those in need throughout the state. Take part in the Warm Heart, Warm Feet campaign by donating new pairs of warm socks at your local Reny’s Department Store through Jan. 31.

Since 2019, the Warm Heart, Warm Feet campaign has donated almost 6,000 pairs of socks as part of Governor Janet Mills’ inaugural Maine Day of Service.

Maine’s AmeriCorps Seniors programs are organizing the sock drive.

