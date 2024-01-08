Pictured from left are Dan and Annika, two of the emergency department workers at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, one of the area hospitals receiving free pizza as part of Town & Country Federal Credit Union’s ‘Food for the First’ initiative as a way to mark Jan. 1. The credit union wanted to thank and recognize emergency workers at Northern Light – Mercy Hospital, Maine Medical Center, Southern Maine Health Care and, in light of the tragic shooting in Lewiston in the fall, Central Maine Medical Center, for serving our communities throughout the year.

