The Lake Region High School ASTRA Club won the third place Service Award at the Altrusa International 58th convention in San Antonio, Texas.

The award was given for the club’s Yellow Tulip Project. ASTRA, which stands for ability, service, training, responsibility and achievement, worked with Opportunity Alliance to create a Yellow Tulip Garden at the Bridgton Community Center to increase mental health awareness.

ASTRA also recently assisted the PTA with its annual Breakfast With Frosty fundraiser at Songo Locks Elementary School in Naples, and it collected winter hats and mittens for the Naples Food Pantry.

The club, sponsored by the Altrusa International Club of Portland, was formed in 2017 for the purpose of supporting high schoolers in their pursuit of community service in the SAD 61 towns of Bridgton, Casco and Naples.

Learn more about local ASTRA and Altrusa clubs at altrusaportland.org.

