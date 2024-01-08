The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a workshop on maple syrup production Feb. 3. The workshop is split into two parts, the first from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Standish Town Hall. It then moves to the Dunn Family Maple farm, 419 Chicopee Road in Buxton, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Participants in the “Backyard Maple Sugaring” program will learn to identify and tap trees, collect and boil sap, grade and can syrup, all in their own backyard. UMaine Extension maple industry educator Jason Lilley, Richard Morrill, owner of Nash Valley Farm in Windham, and Scott Dunn, owner of Dunn Family Maple, will be the instructors.

Registration is required and costs $18. The fee includes the textbook, “Backyard Sugarin’: A Complete How-To Guide,” by Rink Mann. Register at extension.umaine.edu. For more information or to request accommodation, contact Jason Lilley at jason.lilley@maine.edu or 781-6099.

