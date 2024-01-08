BIDDEFORD — Leopold (Paul) R. Viger, 93, of Biddeford, passed away on Dec. 20, 2023.

Leopold was born on June 18, 1930, to Joseph and Ida (Labbe) Viger. On Aug. 13,1955, Paul exchanged vows with his beloved Monique LeBlanc, embarking on a life journey filled with love and shared adventures, notably commemorated by their honeymoon at Niagara Falls.

Throughout his career, Paul displayed unwavering dedication and skill, contributing his talents to various establishments. He worked diligently at the A&P, Pepperell, Saco-Lowell, Raytheon in Connecticut, Delorges Bakery, and culminated his professional journey at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, where he served for 28 years. Paul excelled, completing an apprenticeship as a welder and rising to the position of supervisor before retiring in 1988. His remarkable contributions were honored with a special achievement award at the Shipyard.

Simultaneously, Paul devoted 30 years of commitment to the Naval Reserves, achieving the rank of chief petty officer as a hull technician. His dedication and loyalty were constants throughout his career.

In 1970, Paul invested in a cottage at Barker’s Pond in Lyman, creating cherished memories during summer retreats with his family and numerous friends. He found solace and joy in these moments, relishing the beauty of nature and the camaraderie of loved ones.

Paul possessed a deep passion for sports, particularly football, baseball, and hockey. His love for these games was paralleled by his enjoyment of reading books and newspapers, doing crossword puzzles, fishing, and hunting. His enthusiasm for life and diverse interests resonated with those who knew him well.

Advertisement

His passing leaves a profound void in the lives of those who were fortunate to know and love him. Paul is preceded in death by his beloved wife Monique, his daughter Elizabeth, and his siblings Claire, Lucille, Lionel, and Noella.

He is survived by his three sons, Michael and granddaughter Michelle and husband Ray and great-grandsons Rafe and Gavin; Daniel and wife Linda, and granddaughter Sarah; Edward and wife Allison, along with granddaughters Adrianna and Sophia, and grandson Zachary; his daughter Julie (Hutchins) Viger and grandsons Ethan Hutchins and wife Nikki, Owen Hutchins and wife Miranda, and great-grandchildren Leopold and June continue to carry his legacy forward.

Paul Viger’s life was one marked by dedication, love, and a profound impact on those around him. His memory will forever remain etched in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. The family would like to especially express their gratitude to the staff at Seal Rock and The Inn at Atlantic Heights for all their dedicated care and attention given to Paul during his stay.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: