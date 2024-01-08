BIDDEFORD — Richard J. Cartier, 79, a resident of Biddeford, passed away on Jan. 2, 2024.

He was born on Feb. 17, 1944, in Biddeford, to Lorraine and Robert Cartier. He was looking forward to celebrating his 80th birthday with family and friends; please take a moment to remember and wish him a happy 80th birthday on that day. Richard married Mary Katherine Descoteaux on Dec. 26, 1964, sharing 59 years of marriage.

Richard was passionate about sports throughout his life, participating as a fast-pitch softball player, golfer, and broomball enthusiast. He served as an umpire for Little League games, a referee for broomball, and avidly supported his children and grandchildren in their sporting endeavors. His family held a special place in his heart.

He was predeceased by his parents, granddaughter Grace Cathrin Cartier, and brother Paul R. Cartier. Richard is survived by his wife Mary K. Cartier; daughter Deborah A. Grover and husband Marc; daughter Susan M. Cartier and fiancé David W. Harmon; son Randal W. Cartier and wife Aimee; along with 6 grandchildren: Erin A. Wilson and husband Stew; Matthew J. Scott and wife Kaitlyn; Eric A. Grover; Sara B. Membrino and husband Brandon; Isaac J Cartier, and Ela S. Cartier; five great-grandchildren; Weston M. Scott, Bentley M. Scott, Karter Ty Membrino, Avery A. Wilson, and Maverick M. Scott. He was also looking forward to meeting his great grandson to be, Austin S. Wilson.

Richard’s caring nature extended to expressing gratitude to all his caregivers. Thank you to those that medically provided for him (Maine Medical Center, New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland, Family Care Plus, Amedisys Home Health Care, RiverRidge Center and the amazing Gosnell Memorial Hospice House team). We also sincerely appreciate New Life Church and additional others who have prayed and supported Richard and our family through this journey. An hour of visitation was held on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, it was Richard’s wish to have contributions made in memory of Baby Grace Cathrin Cartier. Donations may be made to Alpha Pregnancy Resource Center, 6B Washington St., Suite 100, Sanford, ME 04073.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com

