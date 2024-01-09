With grateful acknowledgements to David Bowie and The Who for their insights on this topic: Younger folks are used to being scolded by their elders. They are often told that they do not know enough to have meaningful opinions on important issues. But history is full of examples when “the kids” ignored the chiding of people older than themselves and pressed on to make the world a better place.

From the Civil Rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s and ’70s, to the fight against apartheid in the 1980s, or any number of other anti-racist and anti-colonialist movements in our past or present, young people have often been the conscience of our country. This happens despite the scorn they receive from older generations for pursuing the causes of peace and progress.

Just recently on these pages, one writer (“A Jewish perspective on antisemitism,” Dec. 17) attempted to instruct the “many young people in particular” about the complicated history of Jews and Arabs in what I see as a genocide that Israel is now inflicting on Gaza. This same writer assumed (without foundation) that these activists only got their historical perspective “from social media in the last few weeks,” and therefore could not possibly know what they were talking about.

Instead, I want to thank those same young activists for seeing through the ubiquitous colonialist propaganda that is being spread in this conflict. Standing together for liberation and against oppression across generations, borders or anything else that divides us, we will make this world more peaceful, just and equitable for all. And thank God for “the kids.” They are definitely alright.

Todd Ricker

Portland

