A 62-year-old Cape Elizabeth man died after his car collided head-on with another vehicle on Forest Avenue in Portland on Tuesday afternoon.

The name of the deceased driver is being withheld pending notification of his relatives, Brad Nadeau, spokesman for the Portland Police Department, said in a release. Emergency responders tried to resuscitate the driver, who died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 35-year-old South Portland man, sustained broken bones and was transported to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the Cape Elizabeth man crossed the centerline on Forest Avenue before hitting the second motor vehicle head-on. Portland Police said it is unclear whether a medical event contributed to the crash, which was reported at 1:16 p.m.

The crash took place at 1808 Forest Ave. near the Maine Turnpike overpass and the Riverside Industrial Parkway. Following the crash, police closed the section of Forest Avenue between Riverside Industrial Parkway and Riverside Street, but reopened it at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Portland police at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.

