Do you have old cross country skis, poles or shoes cluttering up your basement or garage? Some of the skis may even have the older three-pin bindings.

You can reduce by donating your old, unused and unwanted skis to Portland Gear Hub, the nonprofit bike and gear store at 155 Washington Ave. in Portland, according to an organization press release.

These skis will be recycled when the staff at Portland Gear Hub cleans, waxes and tunes them, removes the old three-pin bindings and installs new bindings compatible with the newer style cross country ski boots.

If you prefer to reuse your old but well loved skis (as I do), you can ask the staff at Portland Gear Hub to refurbish your skis, remove the old bindings and then install new bindings.

Portland Gear Hub supports its mission through bike and ski repairs and sales. Since its inception in 2014, Gear Hub has redistributed 4,454 refurbished bicycles to the community. They have reached over 1,000 students with their free earn-a-bike program. In 2022, 70% of the students in the earn-a-bike program identified as persons of color and as multilingual. Every summer, Gear Hub hosts three Kids Bike Parties to provide children under 12, without the economic means to purchase a new bike, the opportunity to receive a free bike and helmet.

Skis for donation can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Ketcha Outdoors, 336 Black Point Road, Scarborough.

