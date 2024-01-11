The SoccerMaine U12G State Champs (Fall 2023) who won their state finals game against Merrymeeting 1-0 on Nove. 12. The Scarborough Soccer Club 6th Grade Girls had an undefeated season, culminated in their victory in the state title. From left are: Andrea Mallo, Corah Poley, Gwen Herzberg, Ella Niles, Isla Tribuno, Paige Roberts, Abby Vogell, Anna Martin, Carly Dyer, Annie Pettit, Isabella Pilsbury, Evie Kelly, Wren Bodah, Emerson Pepler, and Sloane Tomazin.

