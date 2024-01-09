Graca Bila scored 12 of her team-high 15 points in the second half and the North Yarmouth Academy girls’ basketball team stayed undefeated with a 45-42 win at Waynflete on Tuesday.

Bila hit a 3-pointer to put the Panthers (8-0) on top to stay in the third quarter and added two more 3s in the fourth as NYA went up by 14.

The Flyers (6-1) scored the final 11 points of the contest and had a chance to tie it at the horn, but Lauren McNutt-Girouard, who led all scorers with 23 points, missed a 3.

LAKE REGION 60, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 49: Ava Smith scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half as the Lakers (5-4) pulled away from the Phoenix (5-2) in Naples.

Abbie Lavoie added 14 points for Lake Region. Bella Smith and Margo Tremblay each scored 12 points.

Jaydn Pingree scored 13 points for Spruce Mountain.

Advertisement

OXFORD HILLS 62, BONNY EAGLE 24: Ella Pelletier scored 19 points for the Vikings (3-5) in their win over the Scots (2-8) in South Paris.

Gabbie Tibbetts added 13 points for Oxford Hills.

Lily Parker finished with six points for Bonny Eagle.

OCEANSIDE 62, LEAVITT 27: Bailey Breen tallied 32 total points for the undefeated Mariners (9-0) in their win over the Hornets (4-6) in Turner.

Aubrianna Hoose added 14 points for Oceanside and Sophia Daggett contributed 10.

Caitlyn McCoy finished with 12 points for Leavitt.

Advertisement

LINCOLN ACADEMY 56, ERSKINE ACADEMY 49: Lincoln Academy (7-3) went on a 16-4 run in the second quarter to grab a 34-30 halftime edge and downed Erskine Academy (3-5) at Waldoboro.

Mariam DeLisle had 28 points, 20 in the first half, to lead the way for Lincoln Academy.

Kelsie Dunn had 25 points, including six 3-pointers to pace Erskine Academy.

SCARBOROUGH 55, EDWARD LITTLE 42: Emerson Flaker scored 17 points to lead a balanced attack as the Red Storm (8-2) beat the Red Eddies (4-6) in Scarborough.

Caroline Hartley added 16 points and Ellie Rumelhart had 10 for Scarborough.

Jenny Chaput scored 25 points, including 8 for 11 from the free-throw line, for Edward Little.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous