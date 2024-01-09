Spencer Booth scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Scarborough beat Edward Little 56-44 in a boys’ basketball game on Tuesday in Auburn.

Liam Garriepy and Liam Jefferds each added 14 points for Scarborough (8-2).

Diing Maine had 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Edward Little (3-7). Marshall Adams made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 16 points.

PORTLAND 59, DEERING 51: Drew Veilleux paced a balanced attack with 15 points as the visiting Bulldogs (7-2) defeat the Rams (4-6).

Kevin Rugabirwa scored seven of his 13 points in the first quarter to help Portland open a 17-8 lead that it never relinquished. Cordell Jones (12 points) and Jeissey Khamis (11) also reached double figures.

Justin Jamal scored 13 points, and Michel Butera and Tavian Lauture each had 10 for Deering.

WINDHAM 59, FALMOUTH 41: Blake McPherson sparked a 16-8 third-quarter run with 10 of his 19 points as the Eagles (9-0) pulled away from the Navigators (7-2) in Windham.

Tyrie James added 10 points for the Eagles, who stretched a 28-23 halftime lead to 44-31.

Chris Simonds led Falmouth with 12 points.

BIDDEFORD 67, MASSABESIC 49: Travis Edgerton made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead the Tigers (3-6) past the Mustangs (0-9) in Waterboro.

Drew Smith (18 points) and Owen Sylvain (11 points) also reached double figures and sank three 3-pointers apiece.

Kyle Abbott paced Massabesic with 13 points. Nathan Hanson scored 10.

MARSHWOOD 46, BRUNSWICK 35: Ryan Essex scored 15 points as the Hawks (1-8) beat the Dragons (2-6) in South Berwick.

Liam Tiernan added 14 points, while Ronan Garrett added nine points and 13 rebounds.

Trevor Gerrish had 13 points for Brunswick. Brendan Shaw added 10.

WELLS 62, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 57: Kaden Springer scored eight of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Warriors (5-4) fend off the Raiders (5-5) in Wells.

Spencer Carpenter finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Wells, which outscored Fryeburg 21-16 in the fourth quarter. Nolan Brown chipped in with 10 points, and Jeremy Therrien hit a key 3-pointer in the closing minutes.

Fryeburg was paced by Jagger Helwig with 12 points, Bojan Bundovski with 11 and Gunnar Saunders with 10.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 67, ERSKINE ACADEMY 44: Gabe Hagar recorded 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to lead Lincoln Acadey (8-1) past Erskine Academy (2-6) in South China.

Lucas Houghton added 13 points for Lincoln Academy.

Gavin Fanjoy had 12 points and Keenen Clark chipped in 10 for Erskine Academy.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 65, LAKE REGION 56: Austin Armandi finished with 21 points for the Phoenix (7-1) during their win against the Lakers (3-6) in Naples.

Jace Bessey added 17 points, while Cai Dougher had 14 for Spruce Mountain.

Jackson Libby scored 20 points for Lake Region, while Brock Gibbons added 19.

CAMDEN HILLS 73, GARDINER 52: Will Duke scored 23 points and Nolan Ames added 20 as the Windjammers (5-5) beat the Tigers (1-8) in Gardiner.

Hunter Bell added 19 points for Camden Hills.

Zach Kristan had 14 points and eight rebounds for Gardiner.

OXFORD HILLS 64, BONNY EAGLE 61: Brady Delamater scored 18 points as the Vikings (4-4) held off the Scots (1-8) in Standish.

The Vikings also got 13 points from Braden Murch and 10 from Carter Holbrook.

Lucas Drinkwater led Bonny Eagle with 18 points and Kaden Sullivan added 12, but the Scots missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 81, YARMOUTH 53: Nate Hebert and John Patenaude combined for 59 points as the Patriots (10-1) beat the Clippers (3-6) in Gray.

Hebert led the way with 31 points, including five 3-pointers.

Yarmouth’s Evan Hamm scored 24 points.

YORK 44, FREEPORT 43: Ben Brown hit a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats (9-1) the lead for good in their win over the Falcons (8-2) in Freeport.

Lukas Bouchard had 14 points and grabbed 15 boards for York.

Connor Smith had 15 points to lead for Freeport, with JT Pound chipping in 11.

