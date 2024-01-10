Avesta Housing is receiving a $200,000 donation from Gorham Savings Bank to address Maine’s housing crisis.

The bank is giving the money to aid in the development of energy-efficient affordable homes and support services for homeless people, Avesta Housing said in a prepared statement.

Avesta Housing, the largest nonprofit affordable housing provider in northern New England, said it will work with its partners to use the gift to provide essential support services such as food, health care, transportation, education and jobs to those in need. The money also will be used to incorporate sustainable building design elements into homes with a focus on solar energy. Avesta estimates that the gift will directly benefit 200 to 400 individuals over the next few years.

“This donation from Gorham Savings Bank will help Avesta tackle Maine’s housing crisis, improve lives and enrich communities for years to come,” Avesta Housing President and CEO Rebecca Hatfield said.

