Portland police on Wednesday identified the driver who died Tuesday after his car hit another vehicle head-on on Forest Avenue.

Joel Adams, 62, of Cape Elizabeth, was killed in the crash, according to Portland Police Department spokesman Brad Nadeau. Emergency responders tried to resuscitate Adams, but he died at the scene. Police said it is unclear whether a medical issue contributed to the crash, which was reported at 1:16 p.m.

Nadeau said he did not know the condition of the driver of the second vehicle, a 35-year-old, who was transported to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses told police that Adams’ vehicle crossed the center line on Forest Avenue hitting the other vehicle head-on.

The crash took place in the vicinity of 1808 Forest Ave. near the Maine Turnpike overpass and Riverside Industrial Parkway. Following the crash, the section of Forest Avenue between Riverside Industrial Parkway and Riverside Street was closed to traffic, but police reopened it at 5:30 p.m.

