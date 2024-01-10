Motorsports enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to this weekend.

35th Northeast Motorsports Expo Where: Augusta Civic Center When: 4:30-9:30 p.m. (Friday); 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (Saturday); 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Sunday) Prices: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for children 6-12, children 5 and under are free Notable vendors: ACT, Fast Laps Speedway, Mainely Karting, Oxford Plains Speedway, Wiscasset Speedway, Unity Raceway, Winterport Dragway, Speedway 95 Notable events: Great Race Q&A Session (Saturday); Vintage Racer Roundtable (Saturday); Invitational Pro-Stock Slot Car Race (Saturday); Shawn Waddell Spotter Seminar (Friday)

The 35th annual Northeast Motorsports Expo returns this weekend at the Augusta Civic Center. Drivers and teams from throughout New England will be on hand to greet fans during the three-day event, which begins Friday and ends on Sunday. The event is often seen as an unofficial start to the racing season.

“Yeah, (it’s nice that) it’s had some longevity,” said Steve Perry, owner and promotor of the Motorsports Expo.

Several vendors and exhibits will be on hand inside the Civic Center, as well as representatives from the American-Canadian Tour (ACT), Oxford Plains Speedway, Unity Raceway, Wiscasset Speedway, Winterport Dragway and Speedway 95.

But there will be some new twists to the event as well. On Saturday, Perry will co-host a seminar, “Racing in the Digital Age,” in which race teams can learn a few social media and marketing tips. Dan Collins of New England Marketing Designs, Ken Minott of Wiscasset Speedway and driver Garrett Lamb will also lead the discussion. Perry said the use of social media has changed within the local landscape over the years, from fans being able to grab yearly racing schedules, to teams exchanging on-track issues with one another.

“It’s (a seminar on) how to promote your race team,” said Perry, who is also owner of Mainely Karting and promotor of the LST Motorsports Park in Richmond. “There’s different people involved at different levels of the sport to give their opinions and their thoughts on the rights and wrongs and the indifferences on how to handle (social media use).”

Advertisement

Another highlight of the weekend is the Vintage Racer Roundtable, scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday and hosted by the Maine Vintage Race Car Association. Northeast racing standouts and former Busch Series drivers Andy Santerre, Brad Leighton and Joe Bessey will join hosts Pete Silva and Ken Minott for the taped series, produced by Lincoln County TV.

“That’s a huge deal,” Perry said. “I’ve always said, ‘wouldn’t it be cool to have three or four of these guys around a table and just talking?’ The Maine Vintage Race Car Association went and put it together. There’s going to be some stories told, and it’s really neat to listen to.”

Another event that has become an annual staple of the Motorsports Expo is the Invitational Pro-Stock Slot Car race, hosted by Fast Laps Raceway. The race, the third of its kind, will be on Saturday.

“Jeff Martel (owner of Fast Laps Raceway) just does a great job (with the event),” Perry said. “It’s a big deal on Saturday. Any (slot car racer) can race, but they call it an invitational race. A lot of people come from out of state and put on a great racing program and (drive for) bragging rights. It’s a great way to get introduced to an affordable racing product.”

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for children 6-12. Children 5 and under are free. A three-day adult pass is $20.

The show runs 4:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.

Related Headlines Thousands head to 34th Annual Northeast Motorsports Expo and Trade Show at Augusta Civic Center

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: