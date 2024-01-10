Mikayla Talbot had two goals and four assists to lead Cheverus to a 6-0 win over Biddeford on Wednesday night in a girls’ hockey game at Biddeford Ice Arena.
Maddie Doherty, Brynn McKenney, Zoey Radford and Caroline Rosseau each added one goal for Cheverus/Windham (10-0), with Rosseau adding three assists. Ellie Skolnekovich made 12 saves.
Mariah Villandry made 38 saves for Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk (4-8).
BOYS’ HOCKEY
EDWARD LITTLE 5, PORTLAND 1: Edward Little’s offense broke through with a season-best output to beat Portland/South Portland/Waynflete/Deering in a Class A game at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.
Edward Little (3-5) entered the game with eight goals in its first seven games.
Brooks Hefty scored two goals as the Red Eddies won their second straight.
Edward Little put the game away with three goals in the third period. Andrew Clements, Ben Poulin and Derek Hart also scored the Red Eddies.
Ben Palsen scored for Portland (4-5), which got 26 saves from Michael Zaccaria.
Nathan Fournier of the Sun Journal contributed to this report
