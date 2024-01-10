Grace Ramsdell and Elizabeth Stapelfeld each scored 19 points as St. Joseph’s opened a 26-point halftime lead and cruised to a 72-57 win over Johnson & Wales on Wednesday in Providence, Rhode Island.
The Monks (8-6,4-0 Great Northeast), which led 44-18 at intermission, also got 13 points from Maddie Russell, while Nina How contributed eight points, seven assists and four rebounds.
For Johnson & Wales (5-8, 1-2) Alexa Lora scored 21 points while Mikayla Caruso added 10.
(13) UCONN 85, PROVIDENCE 41: Ashlynn Shade scored 17 points, KK Arnold had 16 points and eight of UConn’s season-high 20 steals and the Huskies (13-3, 5-0 Big East) eased by Providence (8-9, 2-2) in Hartford, Conn.
UConn extended its winning streak in the series to 34 straight games.
UConn opened the game on a 24-4 run, with 10 points from Nika Muhl and eight by Arnold, as Providence turned it over 13 times in seven minutes. The Friars were 3 of 14 from the field (21%) in the first quarter, with two of those baskets coming in the final minute following offensive rebounds. UConn led 27-8 entering the second quarter.
Shade made UConn’s fifth 3-pointer with 6:32 remaining in the second quarter, while Providence had only four made field goals to trail 35-10.
UConn led 42-19 at halftime after holding Providence to 27% shooting.
(14) INDIANA 75, PENN STATE 67: Gorham native Mackenzie Holmes had 21 points and 13 rebounds to power the Hoosiers (14-1) past Penn State (10-5) on Wednesday in Bloomington, Indiana.
• UConn forward Aubrey Griffin will miss the remainder of the season after doctors confirmed she suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee last week, the school said Wednesday.
The fifth-year senior forward was going up to contest a layup in the third quarter of the Huskies 94-50 win last Wednesday over Creighton when she grabbed her knee and collapsed to the floor.
She decided to wait for an official diagnosis until the team returned from its two-game road trip in order to have the knee examined by UConn doctors, who confirmed the injury, the school said. She will have surgery at a later date, UConn said.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. JOSEPH’S 72, JOHNSON & WALES 67: John Paul Frazier scored 18 points and Wani Donato had 15 as the Monks (6-8) held on for a win over Johnson & Wales (3-9) on Wednesday night in Providence, Rhode Island.
Aireus Raspberry led Johnson & Wales with 18 points while Josh Zangerle added 15.
