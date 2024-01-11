Adrianna Smith had 12 first-quarter points to along with 12 rebounds as the University of Maine won its third straight, beating the University of New Hampshire 78-52 in women’s basketball on Thursday night at Durham, New Hampshire.

The Black Bears (10-7, 3-0 America East) had a 36-21 lead at halftime.

Smith finished with 28 points and 15 boards, 13 defensive, to lead Maine, and Olivia Rockwood tossed in 12 points and Anne Simon had 11.

Bella Stuart had 14 points for New Hampshire (6-10, 0-3).

UMASS-DARTMOUTH 76, SOUTHERN MAINE 64: Teja Andrews had 18 points to lead five players in double figures for the Corsairs (12-2, 5-1 Little East) as they took a 37-28 halftime lead and downed the Huskies (6-9, 4-2) at Gorham.

Liz Cote had 21 points, coming on seven 3-pointers, to pace Southern Maine, and Tamrah Gould chipped in with 11 points.

(17) OHIO STATE 90, RUTGERS 55: Madison Greene scored 16 points and Ohio State blitzed visiting Rutgers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten Conference), which lost its seventh straight.

(21) FLORIDA STATE 21, (20) NORTH CAROLINA 62: Sara Bejedi sank five 3-pointers and scored 23, Mikayla Timpson was clutch down the stretch on her way to a double-double and Florida State (13-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) held off visiting North Carolina (11-5, 3-1).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NEW HAMPSHIRE 77, MAINE 74: The Wildcats (9-6, 1-1 America East) closed the contest on a 24-10 run to edge the cold-shooting Black Bears (8-9, 0-2) at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Clarance Daniels had 30 points to lead New Hampshire, and Ahmad Robinson tossed in 16 and Jaxson Baker added 13.

Peter Filipovity had 16 points for Maine, which went 8 for 28 from 3-point range, and Kellen Tynes and A.J. Lopez chipped in with 15 points apiece.

The Black Bears have lost five straight.

SOUTHERN MAINE 70, UMASS-DARTMOUTH 64: The Huskies (7-7, 3-3 Little East) took the lead for good on a Justin Allen 3-pointer with 8:38 to play in regulation and closed on a 15-9 run to down the Corsairs (8-6, 5-1) at Gorham.

Tommy Whelan had 18 points and grabbed 10 boards to lead Southern Maine, Chance Dixon had 15 points and Cody Hawes added 13 and Allen 12.

Josh Lopes had 20 points to lead three players in double figures for UMass-Dartmouth.

MARQUETTE: Guard Sean Jones will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee Wednesday during the 11th-ranked Golden Eagles’ loss to Butler.

School officials said Jones will undergo surgery in the coming week.

Jones had come off the bench in each of Marquette’s 16 games this season and was averaging 5.8 points and two assists in 16.3 minutes.

FOOTBALL

OHIO STATE: All-American receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is entering the NFL draft.

The Buckeyes’ star junior, the first in program history with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, made his announcement on social media. Harrison, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., is considered the draft’s second-best prospect, according to ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Harrison won the Biletnikoff Award as college football’s best receiver. He opted out of his team’s 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl last month.

Harrison finished this season with 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns, often as the focus of the opposing defense. He had 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 TDs in 2022.

