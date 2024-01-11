At the Astronomical Society of Northern New England’s meeting Jan. 5, Dr. Ian Durham. His topic; Measuring Time & Space; the Royal Observatory at Greenwich.

Durham is both a past president of ASNNE, and a professor and chair of Physics at Saint Anselm College. He is also a member of the Foundational Questions Institute (FQXi). His current research centers around foundational problems in physics, particularly the intersection of quantum mechanics, relativity, and information theory, as well as formal models of consciousness. He and his wife live in Kennebunk.

During a recent trip to England, Durham and his wife visited the Royal Observatory at Greenwich. The Royal Observatory was commissioned in 1675 by King Charles II. Currently a museum, it played a major role in the history of astronomy and navigation. With a far-flung Empire, and a very large Navy and Merchant Marine, proper navigation was of critical importance to England.

Originally the home of the Astronomer Royal, the first step in establishing longitude was setting a starting meridian, or the Prime Meridian, or Zero Meridian. The first Astronomer Royal, John Flamsteed, lived at Greenwich, as did his successor, the famous Edmond Halley (of comet fame). Astronomers Royal lived at the Royal Observatory until the mid-twentieth century. Several earlier Prime Meridians were established, and the observatory’s residences and observatories continued to grow. The Prime Meridian was finally established in 1884.

By knowingthe time at the Prime Meridian, and the time of local noon at your location, then you know your longitude. While several fairly esoteric methods were proposed to determine longitude, John Harrison, a carpenter, who was a self-educated watch-maker, made clock after clock, competing for the prize of 20,000 pounds, for the first to solve the problem of a way to establish longitude. While his clocks solved the problem, he ran into much opposition from scientists of the day, who could hardly credit that a mere “mechanic” could solve a problem that eluded them. It took the personal involvement of King George III, to see Harrison’s solution recognized, and the money awarded. The four major Harrison’s clocks, still working, are displayed in the Royal Observatory Museum.

ASNNE is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School, on Rte. 1, (York Street) in Kennebunk. Meeting are on the first Friday of each month; all those interested in astronomy are welcome; from stargazers and hobbyists, to serious observers, astrophotographers, and those interested in astronomical theory. The general public is also welcome. For more information about ASNNE, including directions and events, or to contact the club, visit www.ASNNE.org.

