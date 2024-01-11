Author visits library to discuss addition book

Local author Michael Naylor will be visiting the South Portland Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.to talk about his book “The Alchemy of the Enneagram in Transforming Addiction: A Guide for Professionals Helping Men Recover Their Lives.” Written for professionals in the addiction field, the book describes the distinct differences between the nine Enneagram types and their particular addiction struggles, protective mechanisms, relapse patterns, and key strategies for each type that will allow them to become conscious and drug-free men.

Scarborough Land Trust to host coastal birding walk

Join Andrew Mackie, SLT’s executive director, for a winter walk along the coast to look for some of our avian winter residents, including Common Loon, Long-tailed Duck, Surf Scoter and more. Binoculars and warm clothes are suggested. Andrew will have his spotting scope for use by the group. All individuals interested in learning more about birds and winter ecology are welcome, no previous birding experience required. This program will take place on Jan. 20, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Ferry Beach in Scarborough. For more information and to get tickets, visit the Events page at ScarboroughLandTrust.org. Call (207) 289-1199 with any questions.

Scarborough Land Trust to host winter tree ID walk

Maine trees are leafless for half of the year or more, so other clues are needed to tell them apart when they are dormant. On this walk participants will learn to identify common trees by their buds, twigs, bark, and structure.

Advertisement

Andy Kapinos is a field naturalist at Maine Audubon. Originally from Western Massachusetts, he has worked previously as a high school teacher of Nature Study and birding, and studied Agroecology at the Swedish Agricultural University and Plant, Soil, and Insect Sciences at UMass – Amherst. This walk will be held on Jan. 21, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Preserve.

For more information and to get your tickets, please visit the Events page at ScarboroughLandTrust.org. Call (207) 289-1199 with any questions.

Council Corner Live: Partner with your neighbors to brainstorm school solutions

There seems to be a lot of agreement that we need to find a solution to increases in the number of kids in our school but there are many views about what that solution should look like. We need to work together to build consensus around the best ways to meet the growing need for more classrooms.

The School Board and the Town Council have agreed to work together with residents to find solutions that reflect the community’s needs, values and budget. In the first Council Corner Live of 2024, community members are invited to an interactive session to build school solutions alongside members of the School Board and Town Council. Questions include: What do we need? Where do we need it? What things should we prioritize in our budget? What are the characteristics of a great school? Let’s share our ideas around these and other questions in an interactive forum and see what we come up with. Attendees will get a sense of what serving on the school planning committee might be like and a chance to volunteer.

The in-person only session takes place 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Scarborough Public Safety Building.

Advertisement

Mainely Character opens 2024 scholarship applications

Mainely Character is now accepting applications for scholarships for Maine High School seniors graduating in 2024 and attending post-secondary schools. The goal is to award 12 scholarships at $5,000 each in 2024.

Mainely Character awards scholarships to seniors who demonstrate courage, integrity, responsibility, and concern for others. The sole is on these four areas of character when determining awardees.

Businesses and organizations throughout Maine have generously supported the Mainely Character Scholarship since its inception in 2001.

For more information visit the Mainely Character website at www.mainelycharacter.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: