Rachel Frizzle, resident of Scarborough, a member of the class of 2025 majoring in Computer Science at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled “Reykjavik Reflections: Passing On Our Experiences in Iceland.”

Local students named to the Husson University President’s List, Dean’s List and Honors List for the Fall 2023 semester of the 2023-2024 academic year include: Reighley Adams of Gorham, Honors; Julia Altham of Gorham, President’s List; Corey Blake of Gorham, President’s List; Lexi Caron of Gorham, President’s List; Eli Delano of Scarborough, Dean’s List; Hannah Heady of Gorham, Dean’s List; Lily McFarlin of Scarborough, Honors; Samuel Peiser of Scarborough, President’s List; Quentin Riiska of Gorham, President’s List; and Quinn Young of Gorham, Dean’s List.

Local students named to the Southern New Hampshire University Fall 2023 President’s List inclue: Gabrielle Kurchin of Gorham, Kristen Dore of Gorham, Lindsey Bickford of Gorham, Clarence Wildes of Gorham, Samantha Files of Gorham, Hannah Dobecki of Scarborough, Jett Badger of Scarborough, and Noah Flagg of Scarborough.

Southern New Hampshire University named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List include local students: Braiden Nixon of Scarborough and Spencer Wieland of Scarborough.

York County Community College students making the Deans List locally include: Chloe Blanchard of Gorham, Part-Time Dean’s List; Amber Brooks of Scarborough, Part-Time Dean’s List; Rowan Daligan of Scarborough, Dean’s List; and Lily Towle of Gorham, Part-Time Dean’s List.

Local students making the Hofstra University Fall 2023 Dean’s List include: Jacob Lewis of Scarborough, Class of 2024, who is studying Film Studies & Production; and Trevor Parenteau of Scarborough, Class of 2024, who is studying Film Studies & Production.

Advertisement

Anna Ravis, of Scarborough, studying in the College of Agricultural & Life Science, made the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Georgia Martell of Scarborough made the President’s List for the fall 2023 semester at University of the Cumberlands.

Alden Dimick of Gorham, has been named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. Dimick is a Business Administration major.

Local students named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Fall 2023 semester include: Mya Dunn of Scarborough and

Addisen Richter of Scarborough.

Select local students have been named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University including: Ryan Desanctis of Gorham, Griffin Hebert of Scarborough and Sarah Taft of Scarborough.

Madelin Joseph of Gorham was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2023 fall semester.

Grace Durgin and Riley Shea made the dean’s list for the Fall 2023 semester at Quinnipiac University.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: