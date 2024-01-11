SACO —Thornton Academy is going green this month, as the TA Middle School performs “Shrek The Musical Jr.,” Jan. 26 – 28.

The show follows the adventures of the green ogre, Shrek, who leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance.

The cast and crew of nearly 50 middle school students stars seventh grader Grayson Vire in the title role, with sixth grader Calhan Clark playing Donkey and eighth grader Aubrey Ranalla as Princess Fiona.

“The students have worked incredibly hard to ensure that our performance entertains people of all ages,” said Arts & English teacher Katie Buttarazzi, who is co-directing the musical with dance teacher Kristin Farwell. “Shrek The Musical Jr. combines great music with a touch of humor, as well as some life lessons.”

Farwell also serves as the show’s choreographer, and costumer Sarah Carrier, an educational technician at Thornton, created most of the costumes.

The show runs about an hour, with an intermission. Tickets are available at ThorntonAcademy.org/Arts

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: