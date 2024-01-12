Kennebunk Savings recently named Melesa Dore as assistant vice president, branch manager of its Wells location.

Dore, according to a news release, previously worked at a public accounting firm in Portland as an accountant. She was employed there for several years. In 2019, she found Kennebunk Savings. Dore started as a customer service assistant with the bank and quickly rose through the ranks, most recently working as the assistant branch manager in Sanford.

As a branch manager, Dore is responsible for all the day-to-day operations of the branch.

“I love helping customers achieve their dreams big or small, whether it’s opening an account to save money to purchase their first home or car or getting their first credit card to start building credit to make those larger purchases in the future,” Dore said in an email.

“Melesa’s enthusiasm for banking and genuine desire to help people made her a natural fit for the branch manager position in Wells,” said Al Giobbie, vice president, senior retail experience manager at Kennebunk Savings. “We’re excited to see her receive this well-deserved promotion.”

Dore graduated with an accounting degree and a master’s of business administration from Husson University in Bangor. She volunteers with the Sanford backpack program and speaks with high school students about financial wellness topics.

